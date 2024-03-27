City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department offering summer jobs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City's Parks and Recreation Department (SBPR) is searching for hourly employees for its respective summer programs ahead of the season.

Seasonal jobs are available for those interested in helping summer camps, pools or other events while also gaining valuable job experience.

Eligibility can vary as some positions need certain experience or certifications while others are perfect for someone's first job.

The following are all open positions as detailed by a press release from SBPR:

Summer Camp Recreation Leaders: Lead and supervise recreational and enrichment activities for children attending summer camps.

Summer Camp Recreation Assistants: Assist Recreation Leaders overseeing summer camps. No experience is required.

Summer Camp Inclusion Specialists: Support and assist children with disabilities to ensure a safe, fun, and rewarding camp experience.

Pool and Beach Lifeguards: Maintain a safe environment at beaches and aquatic facilities by enforcing rules and performing rescues when necessary.

Swim Instructors: Teach swim and water safety skills to various age groups.

Event Facility Monitors: Oversee events hosted in Department-owned facilities, ensuring they run smoothly and safely.

Facility Technicians: Set up and take down tables, chairs, audio-visual, and other equipment for events in Department-owned facilities.

Every open position is viewable at the SBPR website and applications are encouraged to be submitted as quickly as possible.

Interviews and tryouts will be done in April ahead of June's summer programs and to apply for any open positions visit the SBPR website.