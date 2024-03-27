Skip to Content
City Council approves housing proposal in Carpinteria

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI / KEYT
By
Published 9:59 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The City Council of Carpinteria voted 4 to 0 in favor of developer Justin Klentner's housing proposal in the downtown Carpinteria area.

Klentner spent two years working on the project. His hope is to bring more housing to the community.

The project will include 24 apartment units with three low income units at 4745 Carpinteria Avenue.

“We're really hoping to come up with something special," said Klentner.

The developer worked with the city to target this property going through the entire approval process.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

