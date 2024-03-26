Skip to Content
Allan Hancock College students help develop SB County Food & Wine app

Allan Hancock College
Published 11:12 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County residents will now have easier access to local farms, wineries, vineyards and farmers markets thanks to an app developed partially by Allan Hancock College's students.

Both the agricultural and viticultural programs at the university helped make the AgriDiscovery app to ease finding agricultural products around the local county.

Students contacted over 100 agricultural businesses in the local area for information, all of which can be found in the app that includes filtered item searches based on user preferences.

“This new app will help improve the community’s knowledge and understanding of farming, food, and
wine in our region, and connect them with the people who grow and produce these crops and wines,”
said Hancock viticulture and enology instructor Alfredo Koch. “This will also help the county’s growers
and winemakers by increasing awareness of their businesses and products.”

Koch also mentioned more businesses will be on the app as students continue getting more information from more local businesses.

The AgriDiscovery app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play for both Apple and Android devices respectively.

Caleb Nguyen

