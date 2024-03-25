New UCSB study shows local teens’ mental health has not fully recovered post-pandemic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A news study by mental health experts at UCSB shows decreases in well-being amongst teens post-pandemic when it comes to social relationships, connection to society and overall mental health.

"The research found pervasive decreases in social well-being, and a significant portion of the students surveyed did not recover to their pre-COVID level by 2022," according to the press release written by The Gervirtz Graduate School of Education at UC Santa Barbara.

Your News Channel spoke to Dr. Michael Furlong about what he is seeing amongst local youth today.

“It was especially disheartening to learn that after the restriction phase of the pandemic, less than 20% of students expressed the belief that society was a good place or becoming a better place" said Furlong.

We will also be speaking with mental health experts based in the Santa Maria Valley about what they are seeing amongst teens and students today.

Tips for a brighter future coming tonight at 6 p.m.