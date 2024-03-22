Santa Barbara State Street public art project requests community to submit designs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture (SBAC) along with the City ask locals to submit their designs for a new public art project on State Street.

Proposals are due April 5 and the winner will earn $1,500 and their design will be on display at the beginning of the K-Rails at State St. Pedestrian Corridor.

All artists must be 18 or older and living in either of the Santa Barbara or Ventura Counties.

To learn more or to submit a proposal, visit the KRails section of the SBAC website.