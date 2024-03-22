Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara State Street public art project requests community to submit designs

Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture
By
New
Published 5:14 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture (SBAC) along with the City ask locals to submit their designs for a new public art project on State Street.

Proposals are due April 5 and the winner will earn $1,500 and their design will be on display at the beginning of the K-Rails at State St. Pedestrian Corridor.

All artists must be 18 or older and living in either of the Santa Barbara or Ventura Counties.

To learn more or to submit a proposal, visit the KRails section of the SBAC website.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
artists
KEYT
local
Santa Barbara
state street
street art

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content