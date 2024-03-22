Santa Barbara City College Foundation names new CEO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City College Foundation announced Bobbi Abram as its new CEO who will begin her tenure May 1.

Abram, Executive Director of the Pasadena City College (PCC) Foundation since 2012, expressed her excitement for the new role.

“Santa Barbara City College Foundation is known as a leader among community college foundations across the country, and it is an honor and a privilege to be chosen to serve as its Chief Executive Officer,” said Abram. “This is an exciting time to be joining the Foundation, with its 50th anniversary on the horizon and the groundbreaking SBCC Promise serving over 1,600 students this semester. I look forward to representing the Foundation and being involved in the community.”

Abram moved to California after her successes in the Kansas City metropolitan area in higher education to lead the PCC Foundation in a time of financial struggle.

Lack of funding made supporting high-demand classes difficult but Abram raised over $20 million total toward this endeavor, earning her own Los Angeles Times feature story in 2012.

For more information on the SBCC Foundation, visit its website.