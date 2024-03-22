Mental health agency seeks staff for new therapy program across Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – CALM is getting ready to expand its services to better support an increasing number of children and families.

The nonprofit organization just received a groundbreaking grant of $694,000 from the California Department of Health Care Services.

CALM will implement and scale Child Parent Psychotherapy (CPP) across Santa Barbara County.

CPP is an evidence-based therapy model for children from birth through age five who have experienced a traumatic event and are impacted by mental health, attachment, or behavioral challenges.

Grant funding will support the integration of CPP into CALM’s comprehensive array of countywide clinical offerings.

The grant will allow the organization to provide extensive training for clinical staff, monitoring program outcomes, and developing rooms appropriate for CPP treatment.

The grant will enable CALM to enhance access to developmentally and linguistically appropriate mental health services.

Trauma can adversely impact the development and behavior of young children.

The primary goal of CPP is to strengthen the relationship between a child and their caregiver to help restore a child’s ability to think, interact, and respond to various situations.

CALM will use CPP as an early intervention tool, with treatment that supports the parent-child relationship, helps families heal after stressful experiences, and respects family and cultural values.

"This grant represents a new milestone for CALM and for Santa Barbara County,” said Alana Walczak, President & CEO of CALM. “We are thrilled to introduce this program in our region, furthering our commitment to trauma prevention and early intervention efforts. This initiative embodies CALM’s legacy of pioneering innovative programs for the well-being of kids and families.”

CALM is actively recruiting two clinicians and a part-time clinical supervisor to join this expansion.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit calm4kids.org/careers for more information on available positions.

CALM is grateful for the support of the Department of Health Care Services and remains steadfast in its mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

