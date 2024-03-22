Construction update provided for Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The SB Roads organization announced an update to construction work on Highway 101.

Renovation that started on March 17 for Summerland, Montecito and San Ysidro and the Olive Mill Roundabouts will all continue until March 30.

The following information comes from a SB Roads press release:

Closures that will require a reduced speed limit of 55 miles per hour will be as follows:

Northbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 9:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m., 1 lane: Carpinteria Ave to Hermosillo Rd Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m., 1 lane: Carpinteria Ave to Hermosillo Rd On-ramp at San Ysidro Rd, closed until early 2025, drivers can use the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr

Southbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 10:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m., 1 lane: Cabrillo Blvd to Carpinteria Ave, on-ramp at Posilipo Rd, off ramp at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln, on-and-off ramps at N Padaro Ln Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m., 1 lane: Cabrillo Blvd to Carpinteria Ave, on-ramp at Posilipo Rd, off ramp at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln, on-and-off ramps at N Padaro Ln Off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd, closed until this summer. Drivers can use the off-ramp at Sheffield Dr as a detour.

N Jameson Ln 7:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. (as needed), flaggers will direct traffic on N Jameson Ln between Sheffield Dr and San Ysidro Rd to enable crews to remove freeway vegetation in preparation for construction.

S Jameson Ln Mar 19 - 29, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., S Jameson Ln between San Ysidro Rd/Eucalyptus Ln and Virginia Rd will be closed during the day to install underground supports (piles) for a retaining wall at the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. Please expect daytime noise and vibrations during this work. The detour will be to use San Ysidro Rd, N Jameson Ln, Olive Mill Rd, Virginia Rd, Danielson Rd, and S Jameson. Residents will continue to have access with flaggers directing traffic as needed.



Montecito's segment of road work will be as follows:

Highway 101 Freeway lanes Crews will continue work on drainage improvements, rough grading, and installing temporary shoring in the median (see photo above). Please expect trucks entering and exiting the median at night and day/night noise. Vegetation removal will continue along the highway. Southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd Crews will install underground supports (piles) for a new retaining wall. Please expect daytime noise and closures on S Jameson Ln as noted above. Crews will install rebar after the underground supports are installed. Romero and Oak Creek Bridges Crews will remove portions of old bridges and install underground supports (piles) to prepare for temporary widening for upcoming lane shifts. Please expect day/night noise.



Both roundabouts will have the following construction work done in the time period:

Olive Mill Roundabout

The majority of construction occurs between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Crews are finishing up minor items.

San Ysidro Roundabout

The majority of construction occurs between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Crews have striped the lanes and removed temporary stop signs. Please yield at each entrance to the roundabout.

Work will continue on landscaping (see photo above). Crews will also stain the new concrete bridge safety barriers.

Utility companies will also continue work in the area and along N Jameson Ln. Please expect flaggers directing traffic as needed for the roundabout project and utility work. Please expect minor delays during flagging.

Summerland's segment for road closure between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane will go as follows:

Landscaping Crews will continue irrigation work at the northbound and southbound on-and-off ramps at Sheffield Dr (see photo above). As needed, traffic will shift to one side of the ramps during daytime working hours with the ramps remaining open .



Finally, Padaro will undergo the following changes:

Highway 101 & ramps Northbound lanes and ramps Traffic is now shifted onto the new northbound lanes (see photo above). Please be mindful of new traffic patterns in the area. Crews will begin work in the median by removing old pavement, breaking concrete, and excavating. Please expect daytime noise. Work on new safety barriers and signs will begin.

S Padaro Ln Undercrossing For the new bridge, crews will work on retaining walls, slopes, and pedestrian improvements under the bridge.

N Padaro Interchange Concrete Mix Site: By mixing concrete on-site, the project saves an estimated 463,771 truck miles, reduces water use by 400,000 gallons (concrete mixed on-site uses less water), and saves taxpayers between $10-$15 million. Concrete recycling continues by the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.



For more information, visit the SB Roads website or call 805-845-5112.