City of Santa Barbara’s February transient occupancy tax results released

SANTA BARBARA, Calif – The City of Santa Barbara announced the collection of $1.8 million in Transient Occupancy (TOT) for February.

The TOT is a tax on transient guests staying at hotels, inns, motels or other commercial lodging facilities for periods under a month.

The City has collected nearly $21 million in TOTs overall, a large majority of which came from hotels, but revenues from TOTs still remain 4.5% below budget.

The City's adopted TOT budget for all funds is $33 million, of which nearly $28 million is budgeted into the General Fund for the City.

These TOT tax rates, which are 12%, go toward the General Fund and the Creeks and Clean Water Fund respectively.

For more information about TOTs, you can visit the City's TOT section of their website.