UCSB study finds teens’ well-being continues to decline post-lockdown

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A UC Santa Barbara study (USCB) found that social well-being numbers in adolescents are still low despite COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in the state.

Many students surveyed reported that their social well-being numbers did not recover to pre-COVID levels by 2022.

Students from grades 7-12 were initially picked in 2019 where they answered five questions about their social well-being. They then took part in the study over four years until 2022 thanks to four separate professors conducting their research.

The five topics chosen for the study which students could answer on a one to five scale were as follows:

Belonging to a community

Recognizing people as basically good

Contributing to society

Understanding society

Feeling like society

The study reported a 14% decrease in students who felt they contributed to society and an 18% increase in feelings of disengagement with society over three years after 2019.

UCSB researchers stressed the importance of finding the effects of the pandemic on students' mental health even without symptoms of depression or anxiety.

Community service activities could help students feel more engaged while reinforcing positive encouragement and a social support system would also aid students, according to the study.

"These results emphasize how important it is for students to feel like they belong and are making valuable contributions to society,” said Dr. Dowdy from the Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology at the Gevirtz School. “I'm hopeful that educators will stop and think about how to help students feel valued and that they matter, and to continue to work towards building a sense of community within their schools and classrooms.”