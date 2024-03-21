Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee crowns champions for 2024 event

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Four Santa Barbara County students advanced to this year's State Spelling Bee after their performances on March 19.

Students from grades 4-9 all participated in the event in the elementary, junior high and high school categories.

Elementary-level winner Aman Isukpalli claimed first place with the word "armistice" and runner-up Benjamin De Olivera claimed second with his word "enmity."

Both boys will now have a chance to compete in the elementary division at the state level on April 27 in Stockton.

For the junior high division, Natalie O. took home the first prize after successfully spelling "gastroenterology" while freshman Luke Johansen won second place for the word "coherent."

They too, will now compete at the state level in Stockton at the San Joaquin County Officer of Education next month.

County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido shared her pride for each student on the exciting event.

“Congratulations to the 2024 Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee participants,” said Salcido. “It takes a lot of courage to compete in this setting–we are all proud of your dedication, courage, and passion for learning – and spelling! A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved, including the many teachers, schools, parents, and volunteers, for making this year’s event a success.”