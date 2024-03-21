Skip to Content
Caltrans announces snowplow name contest winners across the state including Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Over 3,000 Californians submitted names for their district snowplows in a contest held by Caltrans.

The Central Coast's District 5 snowplow earned a Yeti Redi nickname thanks to Elizabeth Jackson who will receive a $50 gift card alongside the 10 other district winners.

Other winning names across districts included the following:

  • District 1 (Eureka): The Big LePlowski submitted by Ryan Rafferty.
  • District 2 (Redding): The Big LePlowski submitted by Scott Anderson.
  • District 3 (Sacramento): Scoop submitted by Christopher Torpie.
  • District 4 (Bay Area): Snowtorious B.I.G. submitted by Scott Johnson
  • District 6 (Fresno/Bakersfield): Sir-Plows-A-Lot submitted by Thaddeus Ashford
  • District 7 (Los Angeles): The Big LePlowski submitted by Shiree Swenson.
  • District 8 (San Bernardino/Riverside): Buzz Iceclear submitted by Kendra Sweeney.
  • District 9 (Eastern Sierra): Pepe Le Plow submitted by Lina Martensson.
  • District 10 (Stockton): Plowzilla submitted by [Angel Eldred].
  • District 11 (San Diego): Darth Blader submitted by Jacob Stanley.

District 4's Snowtorious B.I.G. nickname earned Johnson an additional grand prize of another gift card worth $100.

For weather and road condition updates, download the free Caltrans QuickMap app or visit the Caltrans website.

