Santa Barbara Zoo’s New Goat Brushing Encounter

Santa Barbara Zoo
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Zoo got a new encounter that promises to bring fun and education to visitors of all ages.

The zoo recently welcomed mini Nubian and Dwarf Nigerian goats.

Now, guests are invited to get up-close and personal with them through a goat brushing experience.

The goat brushing experience is included with a zoo ticket and is only available on the weekends with different sessions available.

The zoo's goal for their different encounters is to deepen the guest connection to nature, conservation, and the animals.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is opened daily starting 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information and where to buy tickets, you can head on over to their official website.

Ivania Montes

