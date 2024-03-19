Skip to Content
Fly Fishing Film Tour catches the attention of sold out audience

Tracy Lehr
Published 9:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Fly Fishing Film Tour 2024 stopped in Santa Barbara for the first time.

Members of Santa Barbara Flyfishers organized the event at the Lobero Theatre.

They helped spread the word about the film and were thrilled to see it sell out.

Interest in fly fishing and the outdoors has spiked in recent years.

Before the film, people had a chance to look at gear and see some of the nonprofits the tour benefits including Casting for Recovery, The Mayfly Project and the Merito Foundation.

They also had a raffle and door prizes that included fly fishing trips.

For more information visit https://sbflyfishers.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

