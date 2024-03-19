Beautify Goleta event collects 7,000 pounds of trash and bulky items Saturday

GOLETA, Calif. – Thirty-two volunteers helped pick up over 250 pounds of trash from Goleta's Old Town area in the Beautify Goleta event this past Saturday.

The organization also held a free bulky item drop-off where residents dropped off nearly 6,800 pounds worth of unwanted items.

The event was part of the organization's year-round program to help clean trash throughout the city and form bonds with the community.

City of Goleta Environmental Services Specialist and event organizer Dan Rowell expressed his pride for the community in their efforts to keep the area waste-free.

“We had a really great Beautify Goleta event this past Saturday," said Rowell. "There was a strong showing of volunteers to help pick up trash in Old Town and a steady flow of cars dropping off bulky items at the Goleta Community Center. We were really pleased with the turnout and are looking forward to the next Beautify Goleta event in just over a month!”

The next cleanup and bulky item drop-off will be on April 20 as part of Earth Day festivities.

For more information on the Beautify Goleta organization or to register for the next event, visit its website.