First responders rescue hiker for lower-body injuries after fall from Nojoqui Falls on Sunday

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported crews rescued a 70-year-old woman from injuries sustained on the Nojoqui Falls trail Sunday.

The injury required an airlift to Marion Regional Medical Center via CalStar after an initial call time of 4:27 p.m., stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman sustained the injury from a fall on the trail and she was promptly carried by firefighters into a UTV before being driven to Nojoqui Park, prior to the airlift.

She was then airlifted, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

There is no current update on the woman's status.

