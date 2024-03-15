Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Goleta Beach now open to the public

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
By
New
Published 1:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced the reopening of Goleta Beach from its water contact closure Friday.

Ocean water impacted by the sewage spill last month is now deemed safe by water quality testing done by Environmental Health Services.

The east end of Goleta Beach County Park remains closed due to storm and beach nourishment projects and a water contact advisory remains in effect for this area.

For live updates on the status of beaches across the county, people can refer to its Public Health Department website for water monitoring.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Beach
beach closure
Goleta Beach
KEYT
reopen
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

Jump to comments ↓

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content