Goleta Beach now open to the public

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced the reopening of Goleta Beach from its water contact closure Friday.

Ocean water impacted by the sewage spill last month is now deemed safe by water quality testing done by Environmental Health Services.

The east end of Goleta Beach County Park remains closed due to storm and beach nourishment projects and a water contact advisory remains in effect for this area.

For live updates on the status of beaches across the county, people can refer to its Public Health Department website for water monitoring.