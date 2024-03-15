Goleta announces self-guided cleanup winners

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta's inaugural annual Self-Guided Cleanup awarded several prizes to community members who aided in cleaning efforts throughout February.

The City awarded three grand prizes to Girls Inc., Sebastian Hickey and Tanja Reutimann, Gae Triplett and Robert Zaida received awards for the most number of cleanups as well as most trash by weight.

The City of Goleta will hold environmental events later this month in anticipation of Earth Day on April 20.

For more information about future activities, visit the City of Goleta's website here.