Annual Santa Barbara kite festival announces this year’s theme

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The city's Kite Festival announced a "Love is a Breeze" theme for its 38th annual edition coming April 14.

Family and friends are encouraged to attend this fun event at Santa Barbara City College from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and celebrate alongside fellow community members.

Admission will be free with food, beverages and kites available to purchase at the event with parking available on both the west and main campuses.

Kite contests and other activities will be available to all in celebration of the city's "Kite Month" in April.

The festival will conclude with organizers selecting the "Lion Award," a tribute to local festival supporter Chad Drier and his family.

For more information about National Kite Month visit the website and for more about Santa Barbara's festivities, click here.