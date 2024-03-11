New online portal allows city of Santa Barbara to gain insight into water usage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara announced the full launch of WaterSmart, an online portal that gives water customers access to their water usage among other information.

Residents can now track their hourly water usage, get leak alerts, pay their water bill online, and compare usage over time.

City of Santa Barbara Water Resources Manager Joshua Haggmark took pride in the company's new online initiative to better inform citizens of their water usage.

“Today is a proud moment for the City. The official launch of the WaterSmart portal marks the culmination of years of hard work to invest in a complex system of infrastructure and software that ultimately gets more data into the hands of our customers and allows us to provide enhanced customer service,” said Haggmark. “We hope customers will take advantage of all of the tools available through WaterSmart to make more informed decisions about their water usage.”

WaterSmart marks the continuation of the city's automated metering infrastructure (AMI) initiative which tracks water usage by the hour and gives customers more control than ever.

To sign up for the program, residents will need their account number and zip code to unlock features of accessing water usage, bill payments and more.

For more information about the city's AMI initiative visit the city's website or call 805-564-5460.