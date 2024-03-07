Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department now offering reduced-cost lifeguard training

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will now provide two reduced-cost lifeguard certification courses this spring to improve community water safety.

Standard courses that normally cost $200 can now be completed through an alternate multi-day course at just $50.

Both traditional and hands-on lessons will be taught as part of how to respond to a relevant emergency situation.

Those who complete the course will leave with qualifications for open positions in the city with lifeguarding, CPR. AED and first aid certifications.

“We hope people will get their certification and choose to join our team of lifeguards, but we’re just happy to be able to provide this learning opportunity for the community,” said Aquatics Recreation Supervisor Tony Sholl. “The more people in Santa Barbara with lifeguard training, the better, and making it affordable is the first step.”

Courses will take place from March 25-28 and May 25-27 at Los Baňos del Mar in correspondence with both spring break and Memorial Day Weekend.

The final day to register for the first course is March 18 and individuals can register for certification courses at the city's Parks and Recreation website.

Open lifeguard and swim instructor positions are also needed in preparation for summer for community swim lessons and other related aquatic activity.

Applications for said open positions will be also be available on the city's Parks and recreation website.