City of Buellton calls local artists for contributions on community art project

BUELLTON, Calif. – The City of Buellton announced a new art project thanks to a grant for the community and now seeks local artists to contribute to the event.

All ages and artistic levels are encouraged to put their skills to work for this year's "Exploring the Ocean" theme.

From fish to sea monsters, all original designs are encouraged to be submitted online by May 1 to possibly be selected for a collaborative art project with fellow local artists.

All artwork will be on display through a community social media campaign to spotlight the vast creativity of the Santa Ynez Valley.

The city also seeks community sponsors for the event as all sponsorship or donations will be tax deductible through the California Nature Art Museum.

Nearly all profits raised will aid the art project to further more similar art-related endeavors in the future.

For more information on sponsorship, donation or artistic participation, visit the city's art website.