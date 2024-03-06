General advisory issued for Santa Barbara countywide beaches amidst rain

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Incoming rainfall Wednesday prompted the Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services to list the health risks involved with storm water runoff in countywide beaches.

Storm water is untreated and can flow through drain systems into creeks, oceans and waterways.

Surfers or swimmers in contact with said water may increase the risk of rash, fever, chills, ear infections, diarrhea and vomiting.

Creek flows following the rain may cause large debris such as logs to appear in both the ocean and other waterways.

Anyone who enters the water at countywide beaches also may face additional injury risk due to debris exposure so the county advises against such activity for the next three days.