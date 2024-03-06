Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

General advisory issued for Santa Barbara countywide beaches amidst rain

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
By
today at 4:19 pm
Published 4:18 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Incoming rainfall Wednesday prompted the Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services to list the health risks involved with storm water runoff in countywide beaches.

Storm water is untreated and can flow through drain systems into creeks, oceans and waterways.

Surfers or swimmers in contact with said water may increase the risk of rash, fever, chills, ear infections, diarrhea and vomiting.

Creek flows following the rain may cause large debris such as logs to appear in both the ocean and other waterways.

Anyone who enters the water at countywide beaches also may face additional injury risk due to debris exposure so the county advises against such activity for the next three days.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
advisory
Beach
KEYT
rain
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content