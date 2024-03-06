Ganna Walska Lotusland launches digital guide through Bloomberg Connects app

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Ganna Walska Lotusland announced the launch of its new digital guide through the Bloomberg Connects app, a philanthropic project from the company.

The guide provides access to 20 gardens across the historic Lotusland property and offers over 100 individual plant references to all users.

Visitation permits restrict access to just 20,000 on-site visitors with closures from mid-November to February. Now thanks to the app, users may now explore all parts of the garden at any time without financial or capacity limitations year round.

Executive director of Lotusland Rebecca Anderson stated her optimism for the new interactive method to explore the scenery at the historic site.

“Our partnership with Bloomberg Connects brings the beauty of the garden beyond the physical constraints, ensuring inclusivity for all, regardless of capacity limits or financial barriers," said Anderson. "Through this innovative digital guide, we invite everyone to explore and enjoy the wonders of the Garden.”

Nearly three million app users can now also learn about the company's pioneering sustainable horticulture program and biodiversity awareness as well as exploration of the plant life available.

Bloomberg's program makes it easy for all members to access a plethora of galleries, gardens and more across nearly 400 cultural partners.

Click here to download the Bloomberg app on your Apple or Android devices and for more information on Lotusland itself visit their website.