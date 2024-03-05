East Beach Habitat Restoration Project reaches installation milestone

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The city of Santa Barbara announced Tuesday the successful planting of native plants as part of the East Beach Habitat Restoration Project.

Native plants replaced non-native plants as 3200 plants returned to the 1.1 acres of coastal dunes along the Central Coast.

These species will aid the formation and stabilization of sand dunes, support local birds and wildlife including bees as well as honoring the city's unique coastal ecology.

The designated reservation area was supported by wood fencing and is located on the beach between Calle Cesar and the soccer fields next to Palm Park Beach House.

A five year-maintenance plan will now begin where the city will continue supporting plant establishment and monitoring the area.

For more information contact senior planner Beth Anna Cornett at BCornett@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Projects/EB-Restoration.

En Español: Vea este comunicado de prensa en su navegador.