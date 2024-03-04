Tenant shares how moving to new below-market studio apartment in Santa Barbara changed his life

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara opened its first-of-its-kind below-market studio apartments on State Street in Nov. 2023.

Tenants in the new housing facility shared what it's like to live there, and how they no longer have to live paycheck to paycheck.

The rebuild from commercial retail to workforce homes is one that many are hoping will serve as a model for a new way to tackle the city’s growing housing crisis.

The project was made possible by the collaboration of the Housing Authority, city staff, and property owner Jason Yardi — director of the philanthropic organization the Yardi Foundation.

Rent rates are set according to tenant’s income, with three units available for low-income renters at $965 a month, one unit for moderate-income renters at $1,610 a month, and 10 units for moderate-middle-income earners at $1,850 a month.