Plane Pull helps Alpha Resource Center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The third annual Plane Pull took place at Atlantic Aviation in Santa Barbara

The Alpha Resource Center hosted the fundraiser.

Ten teams, that included first responders and community groups, played tug of war with an Alaska Airlines plane.

The plane weighed about 100-thousand pounds.

The fastest team that pulled the plane 20 feet in the fastest amount of time won bragging rights.

Each team raised money for the Alpha Resource Center.

The center helps people with intellectual and developmental differences.

For more information visit https://alphasb.org