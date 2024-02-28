Santa Barbara Unified School District announces partnership with modern student transportation, Zum

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. - Santa Barbara Unified School District announced on Wednesday a new partnership with Zum, to provide safe, modern student transportation.

The decision to add Zum is all part of the growing movement by school districts.

The whole process is through the Zum App that is only accessible to all students and parents that have a district login.

Through the Zum app, parents are able to monitor and see all the bus rides that are happening in real time.

Full details include driver information, status of route, estimated time for arrival, and route number.

“Santa Barbara has a diverse and passionate school community that puts its students first,” said Ritu Narayan, Founder and CEO at Zum.

“We are honored the district is partnering with Zum for its student transportation, and we’re eager to work with families, drivers and school officials to deliver safe, equitable, sustainable and modern service.”

There will be a local driver hiring event happening on Thursday, February 29th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Goleta for those that are interested in applying for a position.

For more information on Zum, you can head on over to their official website.