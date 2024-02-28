Leadbetter Beach dance party raises awareness for crisis funding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Leadbetter Beach had a massive dance party on Feb. 24, drawing in over 100 people in support of crisis funding.

According to a press release, the original plan was for attendees to plunge into the ocean, dubbed the "Plunge for a Purpose." But a sewage release at Goleta Beach forced them to change coarse.

Instead, people danced down a "line column" while being sprayed with bubbles and water.

The event was organized by The Starfish Connection, a non-profit dedicated toward providing financial support in times of crisis. The group pays for food, transportation, rent and other essential needs.