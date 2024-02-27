Skip to Content
City of Santa Barbara partners with SB PATH in new Cash for Trash program

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
By
today at 11:46 am
Published 11:40 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Community members were out collecting trash as part of a new program called Cash for Trash, created by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with SB PATH.

This program incentivizes residents and unhoused neighbors to help beautify the community.

SB PATH said it had over 15 interim housing residents and unhoused neighbors participate to keep the neighborhood looking great. 

Those participating receive a gift card from the City. 

Find out how it went and why organizers hope to continue this new program every month today on Your News Channel.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

