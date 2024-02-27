Celebration of black culture in Isla Vista pays tribute to late poet Sojourner Rolle

ISLA VISTA, Calif.—A huge celebration of black culture highlighting local artists of color through art, music, and food took place at Isla Vista’s Community Center.

The event, which was named “Forward Ever, Backward Never” paid special tribute to the late poet Sojourner Kincaid Rolle.

Allah Rakha Mckeon fondly remembers Kincaid Rolle and the legacy she left behind.

“She was somebody I always looked up to and one of those this role models of the community who was so talented and had so much grace and confidence and intelligence that whenever I saw her, I was in awe of her presence,” said McKeon.

Sojourner helped create the forward ever backward never event 2 years ago.

Fans say they look forward to hearing her voice again during her recorded poetry reading called “Blackstreet.”

“Blackstreet is about being anywhere in the world and being in tune to the cultural aspect of of black people wherever they are in the world,” said McKeon.

In addition to paying tribute to Sojourner, this event will also feature spoken word, children’s storytelling, black trivia, and covers of songs of prominent black artists.

Event organizers share what the message of “Forward Ever Backward Never” is.

“Even though we remember the past and are living in the present, we really resonate around what is still left to be done for the future and working around that to ensure that we're intentionally building onward and upward,” said UCSB Black Student Development Elroy Pinks.