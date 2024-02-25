Firefighters rescue women trapped on Isla Vista ledge and three men who tried to save her

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-Santa Barbara County Firefighters were called to a cliff rescue at 6761 Del Play Drive around 11:17 p.m. on Saturday night.

When they arrived they found out a female was over the edge and stuck 10-15 feet down on a ledge.

Three men tried to rescue her from the beach below but got stuck in the rising tide.

All of them were rescued by Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel.

Captain Scott Safechuck shared photos on social media.

No one was injured.

Isla Vista has had more than a dozen fatal falls and in recent weeks the Isla Vista Community Services District met with Supervisors Laura Capps and County planners to talk about ways to prevent more injuries and fatalities.