Year of the Dragon mural celebrates Santa Barbara’s Asian history and culture

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A "Year of the Dragon" mural in downtown Santa Barbara is celebrating the area's Asian history and culture.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) commissioned local artist DJ Javier to paint the mural in celebration of the lunar new year. SBTHP board member Kai Tepper had the idea a year ago and was able to secure funding through the state's "Stop the Hate Program."

The mural is painted on the side of the former Jimmy's Oriental Gardens, a family-owned Chinese restaurant that opened in 1947. The Chung family, who lived in the adjoining residence, owned the business for more than 60 years. The building is now home to the Lovejoy’s Pickle Room.

Kepper said Jimmy's Oriental Garden was an important part of the diverse community of people who lived and worked within the Presidio Neighborhood. Starting in the 1860s, the block of Canon Perdido Street between State street and Anacapa Street served as the cultural and residential hub for the Chinese community.

Javier honors this rich history by incorporating the Chinese symbol for "Double Happiness" in the mural. This symbol used to hang in Jimmy's Oriental Garden and the same sign now hangs in the Pickle Room. Javier grew up in Santa Barbara and said he feels more connected to his community after painting the mural.

"A hundred years ago there was an Asian American community residing here in this place, and to come back and paint a mural celebrating Year of the Dragon, being Asian-American and being from Santa Barbara, it was just like the coolest full circle moment," said Javier.

The mural was showcased during a Lunar New Year celebration in the neighborhood on Feb. 10. The celebration included live cultural performances, dragon-inspired drinks and foods, and a screen-printing station to wear Javier’s dragon artwork home.

The celebration also featured the opening of "The Dragon" art exhibit which features art from local Asian American and Pacific Islander artists. The free exhibit is located across the street from the mural in the historic Presidio Chapel and is open through Wednesday, February 21.