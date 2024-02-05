Storm damaged section of Shoreline Park falls to beach below

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Damaging storm surf from strong, back-to-back atmospheric systems took a large chunk out of the bluffs at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara.

Mike Eliason, former public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire, shared images of the damage with your NewsChannel team.

Drone shots show the edge of the bluffs now goes right up to the sidewalk. Another deeper chunk was taken out right beneath the walkway.

Over the years, the city has had to push the sidewalk back because of coastal erosion caused by high surf and, according to the city, burrowing squirrels.

Extra fencing was put up in the area to keep people away.

City officials warn that bluffs can fall away at any moment, and people should avoid these areas during storms.