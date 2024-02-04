Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the National Weather Service, a flood advisory has been issued for the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties.

The NWS moved their flood advisory for the two central coast counties up from 2:00 p.m. and now are pushing the advisory until 5:00 p.m.

"Expect minor roadway flooding as well as shallow rockslide and mudslide activity, said NWS in a X post.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services are urging residents to stay away from rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations.

