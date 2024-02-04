Skip to Content
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties

Street flooding in Santa Barbara Thursday, Dec. 2023. Many stranded drivers.
Street flooding in Santa Barbara Thursday, Dec. 2023. Many stranded drivers.
By
Published 2:18 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the National Weather Service, a flood advisory has been issued for the Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties.

The NWS moved their flood advisory for the two central coast counties up from 2:00 p.m. and now are pushing the advisory until 5:00 p.m.

"Expect minor roadway flooding as well as shallow rockslide and mudslide activity, said NWS in a X post.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services are urging residents to stay away from rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
national weather service
santa barbara county
ventura county

Bryan Hernandez

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

