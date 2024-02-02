Locals prepare for storm impact by packing sandbags

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The weekend’s storms are expected to bring severe flooding throughout the entire county.



Santa Barbara’s Office of Emergency Management says the majority of flooding will occur in South County, but there are still concerns for parts of the Santa Ynez Valley and other areas of North County.



Several local agencies are taking necessary flood control precautions including clearing basins, maintaining creeks and channels, removing debris, staffing fire departments in critical areas, and monitoring storm systems throughout the weekend.



Kelly Hubbard has some tips on how to stay safe.



“If your street always floods and your car always floods on that street, don't park your car there, see if you can park it in other locations. Put out your sandbags around your property. If you get flooding near your front door or your driveway, you want to make sure you put sandbags out,” said Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard.

Hubbard says it’s also important to take note of the fact that there are high winds expected to roll in and says to have flashlights, water, and food ready to go.