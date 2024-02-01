Goleta residents can now apply for a garden plot at Goleta’s first community garden

GOLETA, Calif.— Goleta Parks and Recreation Manager Joanne Plummer was excited to share all the new features families will get to enjoy at Armitos and Johnny D. Wallace Parks.

“This is called the selfie swing. A parent can put their phone right here and engage while their parent is swinging with them back and forth,” said Plummer.

The updates go beyond the playground.

Goleta residents now get to sign up for one of the 50 garden plots available at Armitos Park.

Residents will pay $10 a month or $120 to rent the garden plots.

“We will have a two week open priority registration for city residents, and then all the plots will be assigned by a lottery. And then if we have less than 50 applications throughout that process, we will assign the plots by lottery, and any available plots then would be made available to anybody first come, first serve,” said Plummer.

Three of those raised beds are elevated even further to accommodate locals who are wheelchair bound.

The community will also have access to free workshops centered around gardening and sustainability in the coming months.

“ It is an art. So not all of us are born with green thumbs and so teaching them how to be self-sustaining and grow their own fruits and vegetables. So it's really something that can benefit the entire community regardless of of age or income or anything else,” said Plummer.

Construction is currently underway at Johnny de Wallace Neighborhood Park, where a splash pad is going to be put in place that will completely transform the way kids play this summer.

“It's going to be a hot summer, but children and youth and community members will be able to come here and cool off. And it's not something that you can just do anywhere on the South Coast. That's one of the things that's unique about this park,” said Goleta City Council Member James Kyriaco.

City officials are excited for the bike path that connects these two parks together and the sense of play these new updates will provide.