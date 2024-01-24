Hundreds of volunteers helped out in the 2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count took place Wednesday morning.

Volunteers participated countywide from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m, helping with the annual count.

Volunteers had to go through training in order to go forth with the count.

They will be walking around the city and keep their eyes out for certain locations such as parks, creeks, under highways, or even their cars.

The Point-In-Time Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day.

By doing this count, it helps communities plan services and programs that appropriately address the local needs in homelessness.

Associate Director of Santa Barbara Alliance, Landon Ranck says that, “it helps us to determine the amount of resources that our community will actually get to address issues of homelessness.”

Last year, nearly 1,900 homeless people were counted in the Santa Barbara County.

That is almost a 4% decrease for 2022.