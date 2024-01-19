Goleta City Council approves next round of street rehabilitation

GOLETA, Calif. - Some worn-out roads in Goleta have been approved to be repaved as soon as this summer.

The Goleta City Council approved the 2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project on Tuesday.

City staff will now advertise for construction bids for the project which will repair the section of Cathedral Oaks Road from Winchester Canyon Road to Evergreen Drive.

Phelps Road between Storke Road and Pacific Oaks Road, and Colusa Avenue between Calle Real and Del Norte Drive are also slated to be repaired.

The total cost of the 2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project is estimated to cast approximately $5,440,950.

The City of Goleta maintains about 85 centerline miles of roads with most of those roads rated in the "fair/at risk" category.

City of Goleta

City staff say they use a critical point management approach to select and prioritize which streets will be considered for treatment each year.

The city's 2021 pavement project repaved 3.8 miles of road and in 2022, the city repaved 4.7 miles of road. Staff say the length of roads repaved annually varies between one to 10 centerline miles based on the treatment type, available funding, and resources.

The 2023 Pavement Rehabilitation Project is estimated to begin construction in summer of 2024.