Leadbetter Beach Park reopens after turf renovation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Beachgoers and dog walkers can once again visit Leadbetter Beach Park after a 12-week closure to renovate the beloved park.

This is the park's first renovation since its development in 1965.

The City of Santa Barbara had to completely regrade the park's grassy area to create a more level surface before installing 1.2 acres of Kikuyu grass.

The City said the new salt-tolerant grass was selected because it, "grows deep roots and requires less surface watering once the root system is established."

Park visitors may see brown circular patches on the grass. The city said the recent cool and wet weather led to the growth of fusarium fungus.

The city says the fungus is harmless to humans as well as pets and occurs naturally in many locations across the region. The city adds no fungicides or herbicides were used at any point during the turf renovation process.

The park renovation also included installing 14 new barbecues, one for each picnic site.

The City's Waterfront Department is expected to renovate the nearby restrooms for ADA compliance later this year.