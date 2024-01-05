Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Annual Tree Burn returns to Solvang

Tony Almanza / KEYT
today at 2:39 pm
Published 10:09 pm

SOLVANG, Calif.- This was the thirty second annual tree burning tradition for the Santa Ynez Valley. Last year the event was canceled due to the rain.

This event marks the closing ceremony for Julefest.

Santa Barbara County Fire and city officials were in attendance.

Hot cocoa and food trucks are here for families.

The event was free to attend.

Santa Barbara County Fire hopes this event shows homeowners how fast trees can ignite and burn.

Solvang residents can still leave leftover christmas trees curbside through January 14.

Tony Almanza

