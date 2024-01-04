Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions out of high fire season into winter preparedness.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.—Early winter storms have both negative and positive consequences for the region.

The fire department responded to multiple water rescues in the high surf conditions.

“We had four rescues where we had to use our jet skis and our water rescue personnel to retreat, retrieve surfers that were incapacitated in the water and needed assistance to get out. So our message is when the surf is increased and the tide has increased, you should not be going anywhere, any, anywhere near the water, especially if you're not a super strong surfer or swimmer,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Department Spokesman Scott Safechuck.

The storms led to multiple crashes and severe flooding in several areas.

But Scott Safechuck says the heavy rainfall has also kept the hills saturated, reducing the risk of future fires.

People holding burn permits can now resume burning in their backyards.

“In high fire hazard areas. It allows the property owner to get rid of some of that vegetation that could pose a risk during fire season. And since we are out of that high fire season timeframe now, it allows them to burn it and get it off the property, which reduces hazards for the future,” said Safechuck.

The process of getting a burn permit is simple.

“We have the fire department come out there, look at your burn pile, making sure that you are eligible to burn in that area, make sure you have a good water source and then we can talk to you about how to burn that properly and safely,” said Safechuck.

Even though we're out of high fire season, Santa Barbara County Fire says it’s important to stay vigilant.

Changes in weather - including warmer days and sundowner winds - can dry out vegetation and increase fire risk.