Last minute shoppers fill State Street sidewalks in Santa Barbara

today at 8:40 pm
Published 8:39 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-For some people last minute shopping is a necessity, for others it is a tradition.

No matter the reason, the day before Christmas Eve has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

From the looks of State Street sidewalks, business boomed at all kinds of shops in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Saturday is also a convenient day for many locals and tourists to visit stores.

The National Retail Federation calls it "Super Saturday" and expects businesses to benefit from about 142 million shoppers.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

