Santa Barbara County provides tips on staying safe during winter storm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County officials have provided tips and information on how to stay safe during the current winter storm.

Officials provided the press release below:

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Heavy rain is expected countywide Wednesday, December 20 through early Friday, December 22, 2023. Impacts are expected across the entire County with heightened risk expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for all of Santa Barbara County until Friday morning, December 22, 2023. Stay away from rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Those living in areas prone to flooding, should stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to take protective actions, such as going to higher ground, such as a second floor.

The National Weather Service is also advising of a chance of thunderstorms, and a remote risk of small, short-lived small tornadoes, during a tornado watch or warning, the best course of action is to get to the innermost room of your home on the bottom floor, away from windows.

Rain amounts are anticipated to be 2” to 5” over the coast and valleys, with 5” to 10” for the foothills and mountains (local amounts of 12+ inches are possible, especially for south-facing slopes). Peak rain times are anticipated Wednesday late afternoon through Thursday evening.