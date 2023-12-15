Santa Barbara City Fire Department adds two new fire engines, enhancing emergency response

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City Fire Department added two new fire engines to enhance its emergency response.

The fire department provided more information in the following press release:

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its emergency response capabilities with the recent acquisition of two state-of-the-art fire engines. This investment underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.

The new fire engines were manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing out of Appleton Wisconsin. They were custom-built for the City to exact specifications laid out by a team of City planners to ensure they meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and technological innovation. Equipped with cutting-edge features, these engines will play a crucial role in our ongoing mission to protect lives and property.

“The new engines were acquired using a new lease-purchase program approved by the City’s Public Works and Finance Departments. The lease-purchase agreement allows the City to pay off the apparatus over a seven-year period of time at a very low interest rate. This allowed money that had been set aside to be used to acquire other rigs for the City’s fleet. We are extremely appreciative of the efforts in assisting us to bolster our fleet. We have two additional apparatus in the pipeline using this same lease-purchase agreement. They are due to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025”, stated Fire Chief Chris Mailes.

The City Fire Department extends its sincere appreciation to our community, Council members and City departments for their support in making this important investment a reality.

The new fire engines will be placed at Fire Station 5 located on 2505 Modoc Rd. and Fire Station 1 located on 121 W. Carrillo St.

These two engines will serve the citizens of Santa Barbara for 25+ years. We welcome them into our fleet and know they will serve the community well.