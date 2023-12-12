City of Santa Barbara conducting essential services survey for feedback on city budget

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara is conducting a survey to get the community's feedback on the city budget and resident priorities.

The City of Santa Barbara is conducting community outreach around its City Budget and resident priorities. Our City, like most California cities, is facing rising demands for services and must make informed choices about what to prioritize and the City would like to hear from as many residents as possible about their most important issues. Read more about Essential SB. Please rate the importance of the following city services: High Priority, Medium Priority, Low Priority

(It's okay to give the same rating to multiple items)

To take the survey, visit: https://forms.santabarbaraca.gov/f/tb87ln2n5an4.