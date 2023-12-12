City of Goleta encouraging high school and college students to apply for remaining LEAD Goleta Academy spots

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is encouraging high school and college students to apply for the remaining LEAD Goleta Community Academy spots.

The City provided the following:

The City’s LEAD Goleta Community Academy is one month away, and the City is encouraging local high school and college students to sign up for the last remaining spots. LEAD stands for Learn, Empower, Advocate and Discuss, and provides a unique up-close look at how local government works and in particular how the City of Goleta operates. Participating in the Academy is a tremendous learning opportunity in preparation for many career paths and being a LEAD Goleta graduate is a stand-out experience to put on resume and college applications.

The six-week, free, bilingual Academy begins on January 11, 2024, and takes place every Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. culminating in a graduation ceremony on February 15, 2024. You must attend all of the classes to participate. There are 30 spots and the class is almost full, so sign up today, apply here. To access the application in Spanish, click here. Priority is given to Goleta residents, but the program is open to any resident of Santa Barbara County.

To see what you will learn from this eye-opening experience watch our video promo. You can also get a first-hand look at LEAD Goleta by watching this recap video of the Spring 2023 class.

Learn more about LEAD Goleta and sign up at www.CityofGoleta.org/LEADGoleta. For questions, please email Kelly Hoover, Community Relations Manager, at PIO@cityofgoleta.org.