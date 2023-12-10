Santa Barbara Harbor welcomes snow, Santa and paddlers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Thanks to the magic of the holidays 10 tons of snow appeared on the City Pier in the Santa Barbara on Saturday.

It was all part of Santa's Village in the Santa Barbara harbor.

Some kids threw snow balls, while others touched snow for the first time.

They also had a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

"We did leave the sleigh up in Santa Ynez because we can't bring it into air space until Christmas Eve and we are so excited to be here greeting all the children, making sure that they are happy and getting ready to deliver lots of gifts," said Mrs. Claus portrayed by Yvonne Bazinet.

Santa posed with kids and families while Mrs Claus took their pictures with their cell phones.

All the fun was free and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum gave out free passed and coloring books.

The weather also turned out picture perfect for a holiday paddle.

People dressed in holiday clothes enjoyed their stand up paddles and kayaks in the harbor.

Some of them signed up to win cash and prizes for their decorations and outfits.