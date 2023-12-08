Santa Barbara Unified School District’s PEAC program wins Golden Bell Award 2023

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Unified School District's PEAC Program (Program for Effective Access to College) was awarded with the Golden Bell Award 2023.

The district provided more information in the following press release:

CSBA (California School Board Association) presented SB Unified’s PEAC Program (Program for Effective Access to College) with the Golden Bell Award 2023.

PEAC was honored for its excellence in helping close the opportunity gap for first-generation college-bound students with the goal of improving student outcomes and reducing achievement gaps.

Around 230 California school programs applied for selection to this accomplishment. The Golden Bell Award honors the hard work and dedication of governing boards and district staff in creating innovative programs that improve student achievement and well-being in the state’s preK-12 public schools.

Since 2011, the SB Unified PEAC network of support has influenced the trajectory of first-generation college-bound students. PEAC offers students targeted academic support, mentoring, parent engagement, leadership institutes, college scholarships, and a career pathway for graduates to return to SB Unified as teachers.

PEAC was launched 12 years ago as an exemplary public-private partnership between Santa Barbara Unified and the James S Bower Foundation to improve every child’s chance at success in school and life. Over the years this funding model has evolved. This year, the PEAC Foundation offered college scholarships and local career opportunities to SB Unified PEAC grads. “Growing our own talent and creating seamless pathways to the workforce in Santa Barbara is a long-term investment in our community,” said Dr. Patricia Madrigal, co-founder of the PEAC Program and the PEAC Foundation.

Albert Martinez, PEAC Program Coordinator, has been dedicated to the program since its inception. “I have observed firsthand how the PEAC team has paved the way for a successful future for numerous Santa Barbara Unified students over the years,” said Martinez. “PEAC proudly connects with a network of over 1,200 alumni.”

“We are proud to have been part of this groundbreaking effort with our partners at SBUSD”, mentioned Jon Clark, James S Bowers Foundation president.

Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado believes that when provided with opportunities, students seize them to turn their dreams into reality.

“I am excited to witness how the PEAC program empowers our students to transform their dreams into accomplishments,” stated Dr. Maldonado. “Through steadfast support and guidance, we are breaking barriers and paving the way for a future where every student can realize their full potential.”