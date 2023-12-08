Santa Barbara opens applications for Teen Chef Apprentice Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara announced it has opened applications for the 2024 Teen Chef Apprentice Program.

City officials provided more details in the following press release:

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the 2024 Chef Apprentice Program, a free program designed to teach local high-school-aged students critical life skills as they explore the culinary arts.

Participants spend 12 weeks under the direct guidance of experienced culinary professionals, learning foundational skills, including health and safety standards, food preparation techniques, and meal planning. During each class, participants prepare a multi-course meal they can take home to share with their families that evening.

The 2024 Chef Apprentice Program is open to all local students in grades 9-12 and can accommodate up to 30 participants. The program will run weekly from January to April and is offered at the Franklin Neighborhood Center and Westside Neighborhood Center.

The annual program has served over 350 participants since its inception in 2009, and several program graduates have gone on to build careers in the food service industry in Santa Barbara. The program is run in partnership with Jolly Brothers Catering and supported by the PARC Foundation, Santa Barbara County Foodbank, and the Adelle Davis Foundation.